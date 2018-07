6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Villa Mure

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – playing all the favorites from yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Record Company went from making their debut album in a living room in LA to being Grammy nominees, thanks to a winning combination of hustle and heart. They perform live songs from their follow-up album All of This Live and share the surprising similarity between growing up on a dairy farm and touring with a rock band on the next World Café.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.