6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with Awolnation
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Mel Fisher
5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Charlie Crockett was raised in South Texas by a single mom, and hitchhiked his way to New York City after getting caught up in a stock fraud scheme that saw his brother go to prison. Charley came out the other side with hard-earned optimism and amazing songs. Charley Crockett performs live on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.