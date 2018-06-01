6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Awolnation

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – DJ’s Choice

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Charlie Crockett was raised in South Texas by a single mom, and hitchhiked his way to New York City after getting caught up in a stock fraud scheme that saw his brother go to prison. Charley came out the other side with hard-earned optimism and amazing songs. Charley Crockett performs live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.