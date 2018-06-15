6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with The Ruen Brothers
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
2pm – Dawn Landes stops by before her show tonight at The Speed After Hours show.
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Papa Was A Rolling Stone – Father’s Day songs!
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Welles is the rock and roll moniker of Jesse Wells. Welles grew up in rural Arkansas where his early bands got together to rock out in giant barns that were built to house turkeys. After graduating from college, Welles moved to Nashville and has just released his debut album. The record’s single, “Seventeen” was produced by Dave Cobb.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.