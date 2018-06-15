6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with The Ruen Brothers

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

2pm – Dawn Landes stops by before her show tonight at The Speed After Hours show.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Papa Was A Rolling Stone – Father’s Day songs!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Welles is the rock and roll moniker of Jesse Wells. Welles grew up in rural Arkansas where his early bands got together to rock out in giant barns that were built to house turkeys. After graduating from college, Welles moved to Nashville and has just released his debut album. The record’s single, “Seventeen” was produced by Dave Cobb.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.