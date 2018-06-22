6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm – Live Lunch with DeRobert & The Half Truths
1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
2pm – Stephen Malkmus stops by before his show tonight at Zanzabar.
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Classical Rock’n’Roll – rock songs with string arrangements are explored.
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Zoe Reynolds fronts the Philly-based indie rock group Kississippi. When she was a kid, Zoe wanted to be a pop star like Brittney Spears, but later fell in love with the music of Liz Phair and the emo bands that would shape her own songwriting. Zoe tells stories about touring with Dashboard Confessional and performs live on the next World Cafe.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.