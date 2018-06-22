6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with DeRobert & The Half Truths

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

2pm – Stephen Malkmus stops by before his show tonight at Zanzabar.

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Classical Rock’n’Roll – rock songs with string arrangements are explored.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Zoe Reynolds fronts the Philly-based indie rock group Kississippi. When she was a kid, Zoe wanted to be a pop star like Brittney Spears, but later fell in love with the music of Liz Phair and the emo bands that would shape her own songwriting. Zoe tells stories about touring with Dashboard Confessional and performs live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.