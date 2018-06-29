6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Tommy Womack stops by before his show tonight at The Pavilion at 3rd and Hill Street

12pm – Live Lunch with Mutts

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Classical Rock’n’Roll Part 2 – rock songs with string arrangements are explored.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Paul Simon is retiring from touring this fall. Thankfully Author Robert Hilburn, former music critic for the LA times, had the opportunity to sit down with Simon for his authorized biography, Paul Simon: The Life. He’ll share stories about one of the great American songwriters including tales on Simon and Garfunkel, The Graduate, and Graceland.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.