6-9am: Duke
6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
11am – Tommy Womack stops by before his show tonight at The Pavilion at 3rd and Hill Street
12pm – Live Lunch with Mutts
1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon
3-6pm – Laura Shine
5pm – Friday Ride Home – Classical Rock’n’Roll Part 2 – rock songs with string arrangements are explored.
6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger
Paul Simon is retiring from touring this fall. Thankfully Author Robert Hilburn, former music critic for the LA times, had the opportunity to sit down with Simon for his authorized biography, Paul Simon: The Life. He’ll share stories about one of the great American songwriters including tales on Simon and Garfunkel, The Graduate, and Graceland.
8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony
Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.
12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.