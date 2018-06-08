6-9am: Mel

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with The Local Honeys

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Comforter debuts a new song!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Dance Like Nobody’s Watchin’- 70’s & 80’s dance mix to kick off your weekend right!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Robert Finley‘s musical career spans over 50 years, but he didn’t release his first album until the age of 62. When Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys saw a performance, he knew he had to work with Finley, a guy he calls: “The Best Soul Singer Alive.” We’ll trace his path from growing up in Louisiana, to leading an army band in Europe during the 70’s. Plus he’ll perform live. Robert Finley on the next World Café.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.