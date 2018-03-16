6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with A Louisville Music Tribute featuring 1200, Howell Dawdy, and Small Time Napoleon

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura O’Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Luck of The Irish – Irish bands and musicians are featured.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

On Margo Price’s first album, 2016’s Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, she shared incredibly personal stories of pawning her wedding ring, spending a weekend in jail and losing a child. On the next World Cafe, hear the next chapter – Margo reflects on how her life has changed since the wild success of her debut, and the more political stories that inspired her latest release All American Made.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.