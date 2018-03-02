6-9am: Mel

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Second Story Man

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Vintage Cocktail Hour – featuring the best songs of yesteryear!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

The Oscars are this Sunday, so we’re celebrating the silver screen on World Cafe. From tunes that have won best song, by Judy Garland and Stevie Wonder, to some of our favorite musical movie moments like Elton John’s Tiny Dancer sing-along in Almost Famous. Grab your popcorn, we salute the Oscars on the next World Cafe!

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.