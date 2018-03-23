6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Mel Fisher

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura O’Shine

4pm – The Last Origin debut a new song! (playing this Saturday at Zanzabar)

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Women’s History Month featuring women who rock!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Poised to be one of the breakout acts of 2018, Brooklyn’s Sunflower Bean has a new sound on their sophomore album. It’s influenced by a love of 70’s British glam rock like T. Rex and Slade. They’ll perform live music from their new album Twentytwo In Blue, explain why they put a mini-documentary in the middle of a music video, and tell us where they get their health insurance.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.