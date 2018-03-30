6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with The Josephines at U of L’s Red Barn

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura O’Shine

3pm – The Tunesmiths premiere a new song!

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Women’s History Month Finale featuring the one and only Angel with A Lariat, kd lang

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Moby has sold over 20 million records, and on his new album “Everything is Beautiful and Nothing hurt”, every copy sold benefits animal rights organizations. We’ll talk to the extremely candid musician about his lifelong veganism, the changing world of electronic music, and being a sober 52-year-old who doesn’t want to tour anymore.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.