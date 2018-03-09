6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with Mic Harrison & The High Score

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – WomenWaves Redux – a concentrated hour of music by women artists in honor of Women’s History Month

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Jimi Hendrix’s musical vision was captured by his engineer Eddie Kramer. Eddie joins us to talk about a new album of previously unreleased Hendrix material, and share stories from back in the day including Hendrix’s Woodstock performance, late-night hangs with the who’s who of late 60s rock and roll and more. Eddie Kramer, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.