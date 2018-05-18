6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: Mel Fisher

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Roadie

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Flashback Friday to 1993

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

George Ezra’s 2014 debut LP became the third-best selling album of the year in the UK behind his pals Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran thanks in part to his hit single “Budapest.” To write the songs for his new album called Staying at Tamara’s, Ezra spent time in Barcelona, at yes, at Tamara’s place. He’ll talk about who Tamara is, and chat about his new podcast and how he landed Elton John as a guest.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.