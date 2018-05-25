6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

11am – Geoff Emerick (Beatles primary recording engineer)

12pm – Live Lunch with Sugadaisy

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Laura Shine

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Beatles – In my Ears and In my Eyes – a full hour of The Beatles!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

To record Critical Equation, Dr. Dog‘s new studio album, the band embraced a mantra that can’t be repeated on the radio – A mantra that involved consciously trying to unravel everything that had built the band up over 10 studio albums. We’ll talk about how that worked out with one of Dr. Dog’s main songwriters, Scott McMicken, and hear the band perform live on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.