HAPPY OAKS DAY! MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU!

6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era



12pm – Live Lunch with The Jesse Lees

1pm-3pm: Sean Cannon

3-6pm – Mel Fisher

5pm – Friday Ride Home – A Vintage Cocktail Hour – Mint Julep edition!

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

Dave Lory met Jeff Buckley in 1993 and co-managed him through his short career. In his new book Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to Last Goodbye, he shares stories from their time together and remembers the day he got the call that Jeff had drowned at only the age of 30. Hear that and some rare live Jeff Buckley performances on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.