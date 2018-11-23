6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch Encore Broadcast with Carly Johnson (no live audience)

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3pm – American Routes Special – Family Groove: Remembering Charles Neville and His Brothers From New Orleans

New Orleans’ Neville Brothers — Art, Aaron, Charles and Cyril — are famed for their fiery soul and funk, blues and ballads, Caribbean and Crescent City rhythms. A close look at the family and saxophonist Charles who passed away earlier this year.

5pm – 50th Anniversary of the White Album

Interviews with John, Paul, George and Ringo, as well as George and Giles Martin, and Eric Clapton interspersed with a handful of songs from this landmark album.

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

2018 is almost in the books, and it’s time to look back on some of our favorite songs and records of the year. Talia and Kallao co-host this edition, where we celebrate music from Janelle Monae, John Prine, Neko Case, Young Fathers, Natalie Prass, Gorillaz and more. Coming up our picks for the best of 2018 on World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.