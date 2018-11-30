6-9am: Duke

6:20 – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP!

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm – Live Lunch with Joy Williams

1pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Doug Paisley stops by before his show tonight at Odeon.

5pm – Friday Ride Home – Favorite Songs of 2018

6-8pm – World Café With Talia Schlanger

In 2017, Lori McKenna became the Academy of Country Music’s first female Songwriter of the Year. She’s won Grammys for songs recorded by Tim McGraw and Little Big Town. But McKenna didn’t perform publicly until she was 28, and the mother of 5 kids. We’ll hear Lori McKenna’s remarkable songs and stories on the next World Cafe.

8pm-12am: Sound Clash w/ Matt Anthony

Join Matt and trace the evolution of the drum from past to present through Reggae, Soul, Punk, Hip-Hop, Latin, Jazz, and Afro-Funk and everything in-between.

12am-1am: Night Visions with OK Deejays

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.