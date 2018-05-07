In the Studio
As the story goes, Georgia Flipo spent the last few years as a drummer for hire in her native Australia, but when the band she was backing called it a day, she decided to take her career into her own hands. After spending a year holed up in her bedroom learning how to write, produce, and record, G Flip found her style, direction, and success. Flipo spoke with Kyle Meredith about the road to her debut single, “About You,” and the celebration that resulted after a Triple J spin that lead to a million streams in just a few days.

