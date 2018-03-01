Garbage’s 2nd LP, Version 2.0, turns 20 years old this year and the band will be celebrating with a new edition of the record, and a small tour to play it in full. Shirley Manson and Duke Erikson gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the moment they became one of the biggest bands in the world, how the industry has changed and the struggles artists have today, as well as sexism and equality, and the scoop on their next record.

Listen to both interviews below and revisit some of the classics below that!

and for further listening, Kyle and Shirley talk in 2016 about Strange Little Birds.