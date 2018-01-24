Genesis co-founder and keyboardist, Tony Banks is set to release his latest opus, 5, which is his third orchestral record. Banks took a few moments to speak with Kyle Meredith about writing in the classical sense and it’s similarities to his work in Genesis, as well as the possibility of working with his bandmates again, especially now that Phil Collins is out of retirement.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Prelude To A Million Years” below!

