The Get Up Kids started chapter two with 2011’s There Are Rules, but time has once again found itself passing with a lapse between records longer than anyone expected. That ends with a new EP, Kicker, due out on June 8, having just signed to Polyvinyl records. Matt Pryor spoke with Kyle Meredith about the path that lead to this new music, the story behind it’s lead single, “Maybe,” and what the plans are for a full length.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Maybe” below!

And since Pryor mentioned Superchunk, they have a new album, too.