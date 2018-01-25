The Voice of Rock is set up for a very busy 2018. Just having been part of Joe Satriani’s release for what’s next, in which he plays bass on, he’ll next be performing classic Deep Purple songs on a worldwide tour, and then it’s possibly back in the studio with Black Country Communion. Before that though, Hughes gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about his involvement with Rock Against Trafficking and it’s all Police covers benefit compilation.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Roxanne” below!