It’s time for the 11th annual Mighty Kindness Hoot which will be Saturday, May 19th, 2018 at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater from 12-7 pm. This is a FREE community unity festival that celebrates kindness! Eleven years ago, The Hoot organizers had the vision to make it easier to support, strengthen and bring together all who have the same vision at heart…kindness to ourselves, to each other, to our community and to Earth. The Hoot showcases local green businesses, natural medicine and healing, community services, peace and social justice, local farms, local artists and musicians. They realized that in order to really have a community, it is vital to come together in person and truly get know your neighbor.

“The reason the Mighty Kindness Hoots have grown so much is that it is an idea whose time has come. People are hungry for connection with folks who have a compassionate vision for society. They need to work for something, not just stand against. People tell us how much they need to see, hear and be surrounded by positive solutions, art, inspiration and community”. said organizer Aim Me Smiley.

The 2018 Hoot highlights community heroes protecting our water, our mountains, our air, our green spaces, worker’s rights and the rights of all humans and animals. Guest speakers will include Congressman John Yarmuth, State Representative Attica Scott, and many other local leaders whose record is evidence of kindness. This year The Hoot will be supporting the voices of student leaders in our community speaking out on climate change, gun safety, and other cultural and social issues. The youth have a vision for our community and our planet and The Hoot supports their vision and voices.

The Hoot offers two stages of live, local music featuring performances by some outstanding musicians in the region on the Cultivating Connections Stage including Danny Flanigan & The Rain Chorus, VILLA MURE, RMLLW2LLZ, Tez of 2Deep, HPK Threshold, Poppa Stampley, The Juggerloos, and Gavin Caster. On the Wilderness Trace Solar-powered Sun Stage, you’ll hear Sasha Renee, DJ Shaheed, CPHR DVN, Intelli-G, Mikel Brown, Kara, Holly & Nick, Sol-Ra, T-Man Williams, Peter Wesley, DJ ALLi, Kavi and Kri.

The Hoot supports local farmers who raise real food. You will find a foodie heaven of locally grown, non-GMO and organic gourmet delights with many vegetarian and vegan offerings. Homemade beer will be available by the award-winning Apocalypse Brew Works.

You can feel good and do some good at the Massage-a-thon. Louisville School of Massage will also help give children a home with your donation to St. Joseph’s Children’s Home. Come and experience many forms of alternative healing and healthy offerings that promote body, mind and spirit wholeness.

The Hoot highlights a wide diversity of local artisans who are crafting from recycled and earth-friendly materials who will be selling their wares. Handmade jewelry, crafts, candles, CBD and hemp products, precious gems and stones, soaps, essential oils and much, much more!

The Mighty Kind Parades will be marching around The Hoot! There will be small parades throughout the day representing organizations & causes. Attendees, organizations and groups will be marching and dancing with decorated umbrellas. The parades will feature the larger-than-life Element Puppets and will be celebrating Youth, Dreamers, Immigrants and Refugees, the Poor People’s Campaign and honoring Earth. This is our way of celebrating all of the joy and kindness in our community!

Feed your Heart at the Free School with Workshops/Forums open to the public to engage and learn more about topics like “Collaborating Across Worldviews,” “Being an Ally for POC,” “Poetry & Activism” and a Youth Forum on Gun Violence in our Community.

Bring your kids to hear bilingual music by Evan & Vanessa and try Bali Yoga for kids of all ages. You can also take a stroll and add your creativity to community art on the KindheART Walk.

“It felt like I was at a family reunion or something similar. It was AMAZING! The energy was so powerfully beautiful. I feel so incredible and blessed to be a part of such an amazing community.” -Hoot attendee

The Mighty Kindness Hoot is about feeding the peace, love, joy, healing, knowledge, sustainability and strength of our community so bring your family and friends for a celebration of life and possibility!