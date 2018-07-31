Gorillaz and Blur mastermind Damon Albarn speaks with Kyle Meredith about the ins and outs of making Gorillaz’s The Now Now, themes of isolation, recording in hotel rooms, and gun control in the United States. He also updates us on the status of The Good The Bad & The Queen’s long-awaited sophomore album and whether he envisions another Blur Record.

Listen to the interview above and then check out The Now Now videos below!

And here’s another interview with Damon from 2017’s Humanz LP:

And related, one with Albarn’s sometime Blur bandmate, Graham Coxon: