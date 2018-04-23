Guided By Voices play Headliners July 6th!

For Guided By Voices new, umpteenth LP, Space Gun, Robert Pollard and the gang found themselves writing and recording songs that sound as big and stadium-filling as any of their classic 90s run. Kyle Meredith spoke with bassist Mark Shue about what it’s like to be in a band that produces such a crazy amount of music, what makes this new record stand out against the most recent few, and what we can look forward to on the tour.

