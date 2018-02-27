The annual all-local music festival known as Poorcastle 2018 is happening this Summer. The line-up for this year’s festival will be announced April 1st. But before the event takes place, there is a fundraiser to help with some of the costs and to generate some excitement called a “Louisville Music Tribute” happening March 16th at Zanzabar featuring performances by Small Time Napoleon, Howell Dawdy, 1200, and DJ Sam Sneed. We recently spoke with one of the organizers for the event, Shaina Wagner.

WFPK: Hi Shaina, tell us what your involvement with Poorcastle is and what that entails?

Shaina: I’m one of the original co-founders of Poorcastle Festival, as well as President and Director of Operations. I get to touch so many different aspects of the festival! My involvement with Poorcastle allows me to work with the participating musicians, coordinate with our local sponsors, vendors, and production team. We also have a great team of co-founders, committee members and visual artists that I get to work with each year. My absolute favorite thing about my work with Poorcastle is seeing how everyone involved adds a piece of themselves to the festival, making it so unique year-to-year.

On Friday, March 16, your having an event called A Louisville Music Tribute at Zanzabar. Who is the tribute to and how does it benefit Poorcastle?

Our off-season fundraising event, A Louisville Music Tribute, came about when we all recognized how supportive and uplifting our music community is of each other, so we really wanted to celebrate that with this event. We invite members of Louisville’s thriving music scene to put their spin on Louisville-based original artists who they respect or have influenced them in some way. This is the third year we’ve held A Louisville Music Tribute, and we’re always blown away by the talent and support, as well as some pretty incredible on-stage collaborations. We can’t wait to see what this group brings to the stage at this one-night-only event! Proceeds of the door will benefit Poorcastle Festival 2018, allowing the festival to continue to grow each year and still keep the cost $5/day, or only $10 for a 3-day weekend pass; that’s something that is very important to us.

When and where is Poorcastle this year?

Poorcastle Festival 2018 will take place at Apocalypse Brew Works Friday, July 6th through Sunday, July 8th. We’re so excited to share all of the exciting things in store for the sixth annual event!