It’s a first! All three Louisville Public Media stations will broadcast the Kentucky Shakespeare production of War of the Worlds, Tuesday night at 9pm! The broadcast takes place 80 years to the day of the original Orson Welles production!

Then, tune in Wednesday, October 31st, as Count Dukula and our bevy of ghoulish hosts bring you Halloween fun from daylight till midnight with a marathon of spooky songs! Kill Merry Death interviews Gwar in the 1 O’clock hour, Young the Giant at 2 and Louisville favorites Big Howell and Possum host their very own Halloween Special from 6-8pm!