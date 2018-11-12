After celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band, the brothers Hanson were at a cross roads for their next move, and before completely moving into the next chapter, decided to try something they had talked about for year. Teaming with a 50+ piece orchestra, Hanson took the opportunity to rewrite (or at least reimagine) some of their older songs, while also trying out the uncharted territory on new songs. The results is the new double album called String Theory. Taylor Hanson jumped on the phone to discuss the process with Kyle Meredith, as well as where they may go next.

