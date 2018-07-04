My how time flies. Venerable music venue Headliners Music Hall is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this week with four days of extraordinary shows. This highly acclaimed concert hall has been dedicated to bringing the best of all music genres, both local and national, to Louisville since 1998 and we’re all the better for it! Congratulations Headliners. Let’s party! Here’s to the NEXT 20! Here’s the celebration lineup:

Thursday, July 5 91.9 WFPK Presents Electric Garden and Los Colognes with Alanna Fugate & the Boxwine Prophets

Friday, July 6 91.9 WFPK Presents An Evening With Guided By Voices

Saturday, July 7 91.9 WFPK Presents Love Jones with Satchel’s Pawn Shop and DJ Cecil Richards

Sunday, July 8 Terry Harper Presents Incursion, Thomas Medicine, Ohlm and Vice Tricks