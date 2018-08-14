This month marks the 20th anniversary of the beloved XO album by Elliott Smith. Smith struggled with drug addiction and depression and ultimately, took his own life in 2003. We’ll feature his music throughout the day on Tuesday, August 21st. We’ve also invited some experts and advocates to tell us how to support friends and family who may be suffering and how to remove the stigma around discussing mental health issues. We’d like to hear from you as well. Call 502-814-6560 and tell us about a song that’s helped you deal with depression, dedicate a request in honor of a loved one or anything else you’d like to share. We may just use your comments and song suggestions on the air, August 21st!

Please remember there are resources for you, family and friends related to suicide prevention. The Louisville suicide prevention hotline is 502-589-4313.

Here’s who’ll be stopping by

8am – Molly Jones, The Pete Foundation

10am – Will Russell, Everything Will Be OK Project

1:00pm – Shadwick Wilde, Quiet Hollers

3:00pm – Dr. Val Slayton, Bold Moves Against Suicide

9pm – Brian Schreck – Music Therapist, Norton Cancer Institute