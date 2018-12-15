Want to know who is coming up in the next few weeks? Did you miss an episode? Have no fear! Take a look at our Live Lunch archives and upcoming schedule.

Join us this Friday for a very special Holiday Live Lunch with Mike Farris at Old Forester Distilling Co. at 119 W Main Street. Thanks to Old Forester Distilling Co. for sponsoring this Live Lunch! Members, use the code WFPK for discounts on tours and cocktails at George’s Bar.

We are very excited to welcome Grammy award winner Mike Farris to our special Holiday Live Lunch! Powered by his extraordinarily soulful voice, Mike brings his unique mix of Blues, Gospel, Rock & Soul to the stage this week. You may remember him as the founder and lead singer of Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies, but Mike is touring in support of his critically acclaimed new solo album, Silver & Stone. You won’t want to miss this very special event!