Listen for special holiday programs from American Routes, Sound Opinions, your favorite WFPK hosts and more! And tune in New Year’s Eve day for our “Salute to the Sisters” celebration followed by a broadcast from Headliners with the amazing Sheryl Rouse! Full details below!



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19

–SIR MICROCOSM HOLIDAY SPECIAL (8-9pm)

Dave Givan take you on a holiday trip through time and space…



THURSDAY, DEC. 20

–SOUND OPINIONS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR (8-9pm)

Jim and Greg welcome back their favorite bearer of holiday music cheer, collector Andy Cirzan.



FRIDAY, DEC. 21

–A MIKE FARRIS CHRISTMAS (Noon-1pm)

Listen for a special Live Lunch broadcast with Grammy winning vocalist, Mike Farris presented by and on location at Old Forester Distillery! (Encore broadcast Christmas Day at 3:00pm)

–FRIDAY RIDE HOME (5-6pm)

Laura Shine shares her favorite new holiday tunes of 2018!

–WORLD CAFÉ (6-8pm)

Host Talia Schlanger welcomes Boy Genius to the studio for a live performance.

–A SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS WITH MATT ANTHONY (8-midnight)

Matt sprinkles in some holiday music on this edition of the Sound Clash with a special tribute to James Brown in the 11 O’clock hour. The “Godfather of Soul” passed away on Christmas Day in 2006.

SATURDAY, DEC. 22

–KEEP A COOL YULE (6-8am)

American Routes serves up holiday platters with Chicano rockabilly from Los Straitjackets; gather around the fire with French fiddlers in snowy Maine; imbibe “Sugar Rum Cherry” concocted by Duke Ellington; dream of a white Christmas a la Booker T. & the MGs, and hear the tale of Miles Davis‘ “Blue X-mas” from jazz composer Bob Dorough.

–CHRISTMAS MIX W/ Mel (Noon-4pm)

Tune in for fun, upbeat holiday related songs from all genres including indie-rock, country, punk rock, R&B and your favorite holiday classics

— RELICS CHRISTMAS W/Duke Meyer (4-7pm)

Holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–LITTLE STEVENS UNDERGROUND GARAGE (7-9pm)

It’s our favorite time of year in the Underground Garage. It’s time for our annual Christmas A Go-Go show, the wildest Christmas party in town, baby, featuring the Ramones, the Beatles, Dar- lene Love, the Ronettes, and what would Christmas be without Jan & Dean!

–BLUES PARTY CHRISTMAS (10pm-12am)

Sheryl Rouse hosts holiday blues you can use from BB King to Charles Brown!

SUNDAY, DEC. 23

–A VERY JAZZY CHRISTMAS (8am-3pm)

Join WFPK jazz hosts Danny O’Bryan, John LaBarbera, Dick Sisto and Matt Anthony for holiday jazz greats old, new and in-between!

–WORLD FORCE REGGAE CHRISTMAS (3-5pm)

Christmas edition with Ibuka and Benny!

— ROOTS & BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY WITH MICHAEL YOUNG (5 – 8pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

— SUNDAY BLUEGRASS WITH AARON BIBELHAUSER (8-11pm)

Aaron hosts A Bluegrass Christmas Special!

MONDAY, DEC. 24

–JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS (6-7am)

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. This year, Jason Moran will be joined by artists including Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Booker T. Jones and James Francies, Felix Contreras hosts.

–HOLIDAY JAZZ WITH DEE ALEXANDER (7-8am)

Chicago’s first lady of jazz performs “White Christmas,” “Coventry Carol”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and show-stopping renditions of spirituals inspired by Chicago gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.

–FOLK ALLEY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (8-10am)

Host Elena See collects the best in contemporary and traditional folk, Americana and roots music for your holiday! Listen for Kacey Musgraves, Bela Fleck, Keb Mo and more!

–A WINTER’S TALE (10am-Noon)

WFPK Program Director, Stacy Owen, hosts two hours of wonderfully chilly weather songs. Listen for music from Fleet Foxes, The Doors, White Stripes and more!

–LIVE FROM PRESERVATION HALL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (Noon-2pm)

American Routes celebrates with live performances by Irma Thomas, the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Listen for interviews with Irma Thomas and Jimmy Carter of the Blind Boys of Alabama as well!

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3pm)

John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Lucius and more join hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to share holiday memories and play a mix of the seasonal songs they love most.

–A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR YOU (3-4pm)

The inside story behind this 1963 album featuring performances by The Ronettes, The Crystals, Darlene Love and Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans that raised the bar for pop/rock arrangements of classic holiday songs.

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS PARTY W/ LAURA SHINE (4-6pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

–WORLD CAFÉ CHRISTMAS (6-8pm)

–THE GUEST LIST (8-9pm)



–FIRESIDE CHRISTMAS ON AFTER DARK (9pm-midnight)

Host Meg Samples shares cozy Christmas favorites to keep your holiday spirit burning bright!

TUESDAY, DEC. 25

— “CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED (6-10am)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–RELICS CHRISTMAS (10am-1pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

–THE BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1-2pm)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music’s Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3pm)

John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Lucius and more join hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to share holiday memories and play a mix of the seasonal songs they love most.

–A MIKE FARRIS CHRISTMAS (3-4pm)

Listen for this re-broadcast of a very special WFPK Live Lunch featuring Grammy winning vocalist, Mike Farris, recorded on location at Old Forester Distillery.

–KEEP A COOL YULE (4-6pm)

American Routes serves up holiday platters with Chicano rockabilly from Los Straitjackets; gather around the fire with French fiddlers in snowy Maine; imbibe “Sugar Rum Cherry” concocted by Duke Ellington; dream of a white Christmas a la Booker T. & the MGs, and hear the tale of Miles Davis‘ “Blue X-mas” from jazz composer Bob Dorough.

–WORLD CAFÉ CHRISTMAS (6-8pm)

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (8-9pm)

Woodrow on the Radio spins the Christmas platters that matter!

–HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2018 NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL (9pm-12am)

Need to cleanse your holiday palate? How about some live music recorded at this summer’s Newport Folk Fest featuring The Lone Bellow, Lucius and Brandi Carlile!

FRIDAY, DEC. 28

–WORLD CAFÉ YEAR-END SPECIAL (6-8pm)

On this special edition of the World Cafe, Talia Schlanger wraps up a week highlighting favorite interviews of 2018.



SATURDAY, DEC. 29

–LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (7-9pm)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

SUNDAY, DEC. 30

–THE INNER EAR (11am-noon)

Dick Sisto reveals his top jazz albums of 2018!

–ROOTS AND BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (5pm-8pm)

Michael Young shares his top Americana albums of 2018!

MONDAY, DEC. 31

–DIVA DAY SPECIAL (6am-6pm)

WFPK music hosts spend the day celebrating our favorite female vocalists!

–WFPK NEW YEAR’S BASH (9pm – 1am)

DJ Woodrow On The Radio hosts live from Headliners with Sheryl Rouse and special guests Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff. Don’t miss this Salute to the Sisters Revue! You can attend this event. More info here.

TUESDAY, JAN 1

–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (6 – 9am)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

–LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (9-11am)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2018 (11am-Noon)

2018 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2017.

–“HANK WILLIAMS, SR. SPECIAL” with Berk Bryant (Noon – 3pm)

New Year’s Day tradition honoring the great Hank Williams, Sr. with rare recordings, interviews, and the expertise of Mr. Berk Bryant on the day Hank died.

–THE WHITE ALBUM LISTENING PARTY (3-6pm)

Beatle fans and musicians gather to re-experience The Beatles’ top-selling album, which came to be known as The White Album.

–WORLD CAFÉ NEW YEARS SPECIAL (6-8pm)





