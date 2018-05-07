Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

For his latest Horse Feathers LP, Appreciation, Justin Ringle landed in two Kentucky studios, Lexington’s Shangri-La and Louisville’s La La Land, where he found not only a new location, but a new rhythmic sound. Ringle spoke with Kyle Meredith about his life changes and discovering the art of the hook, as well as the details on his upcoming show at Zanzabar on May 29!

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Without Applause” below.

