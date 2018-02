Keith Miller and Derek Keijner from Louisville’s own House Ghost dropped by the WFPK studios to talk with Kyle Meredith about their surprise-release album Pines. The LP finds the duo playing against the pop sound that they’re known for by taking a more Americana route. We got to hear why the change in direction, what having kids had to do with it, and the next album that they’re already halfway done with.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Leaving You” below!