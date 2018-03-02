International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Run annually on March 8, the day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality. This Thursday, we’ll celebrate the MUSICAL achievements of our favorite female performers!

We’ve also invited some awesome women in our own community to stop by!

8am – The Birdies

11am – Anne Gauthier – Recording engineer/producer, La La Land recording studio

12pm – Jeanine Triplett – VP of Development, The Center for Women and Families

2pm – Shirley Manson – Garbage front-woman

3pm – Stacy Owen – WFPK Program Director, Producer, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

4:20pm – Erika Holmquist Wall – Chief Curator, Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism

9pm – Carrie Neumayer – Executive Director, Girls Rock Louisville