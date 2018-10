Jake Shimabukuro plays The Bomhard Theater at KCA on Nov. 9th.

Jake Shimabukuro calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about writing and recording The Greatest Day in Nashville, covering Jimi Hendrix with Jerry Douglas, the ongoing popularity of the ukulele, and his next album, which will feature collaborations with Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson.

