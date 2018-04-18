Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

When he’s not deep into jaw-dropping performances as The Joker or churning out award-winning movies like Dallas Buyers Club and Requiem for a Dream, Jared Leto writes and sings soaring anthems in Thirty Seconds To Mars. Their latest, America, was written over the course of the past few years and finds Leto taking a snapshot of the country we live in, from the political to the personal, wide-ranging and every day life. Leto gave Kyle Meredith a call to discuss it’s themes, bigger sounds, and how a few “whoah-oh-ohs” can bring the world together.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Walk On Water” and “Dangerous Night” below!

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Meredith With…