For their latest LP, The Jayhawks have collected a group of songs that lead man Gary Louris had written with other songwriters over the last 20 years and recorded them through the Jayhawks filter. Louris spoke with Kyle Meredith about cuts originally heard by the Dixie Chicks, Jakob Dylan, and The Wild Feathers, as well as his solo reissues, and when we might get another Golden Smog record.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Everybody Knows” below!