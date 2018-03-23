Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Once again, Joan Armatrading’s new LP, Not Too Far Away, is as solo as you can get. She plays every instrument, wrote every song, and produced it as well. Armatrading tells Kyle Meredith that this time around, she wrote the lyrics first, a new direction for the legendary songwriter, because she wanted the words to be front and center. The two also talk about her rule of not applying gender to her characters and the challenge of writing a love song.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “I Like It When We’re Together” below.

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Mereidth With…