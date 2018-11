Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna speak with Kyle Meredith about her new documentary, Bad Reputation, and the two new songs on it’s soundtrack, “Fresh Start” and a cover of “Androgynous” that also includes Miley Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace. Joan also tells of the weight of fronting a reunited Nirvana during the recent CalJam, reflects on her late 90’s track “Fetish,” and gives an update on what the future holds.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.