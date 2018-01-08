Joe Satriani had one question that kept creeping up during his last album and tour – What Happens Next? The answer was to go back to basics, to something more simple than the crazy time signatures and prog-opuses that he had made a career out of; to make a rock and roll album with a healthy dose of soul splashed in. Satriani spoke with Kyle Meredith about how putting his alter-ego aside ushered in the chance, and working with Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple) on the LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Energy” below!