John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny & June, gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the new compilation Johnny Cash: Forever Words – The Music, which features an amazing guest list of performers interpreting the “lost” poems of Johnny Cash, resulting in plenty of incredible musical moments. We get to hear about “You Never Knew My Mind,” which became one of Chris Cornell’s final recordings, Alison Krauss’s take on “The Captain’s Daughter,” the story behind John introducing the Nine Inch Nail’s song “Hurt” to his father, and all the details on his upcoming solo record, We Must Believe In Magic.

