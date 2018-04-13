Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

John Oates, one half of the most successful duo on pop history, Hall & Oates, is having a rather busy year. Right on the heels of releasing his Americana-themed solo record, Arkansas, he and Daryl Hall debut their first new song in 15 years with “Philly Forget Me Not”. Oates spoke with Kyle Meredith about both projects, as well as his recently released bio and plans to start writing it’s followup.

Listen to the interview above, and then check out some tracks below.

