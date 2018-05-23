Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

With The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine has released his first album of all new material in 13 years. According to Prine, if it hadn’t been for his wife and son pushing him to record, it could have been much longer. The Americana legend spoke with Kyle Meredith about inspiration behind some of the songs, which includes stories of his anger at scientists for downsizing Pluto to a dwarf planet, a surreal night with Phil Spector, and late night card games with Dan Auerbach.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Summer’s End” and “Knockin’ On My Screen Door” below!

