Legendary guitarist of The Smiths, The The, Electronic, Modest Mouse, The Cribs, who’s also played in Pretenders, Talking Heads, and with Beck, Johnny Marr is firmly on his own two feet these days with his third solo LP, Call The Comets, arriving on June 15. Marr spoke with Kyle Meredith about imagining an alternate reality for the loose thread in this set of songs and how our current state of affairs has a resemblance to his growing up in the Thatcher and Reagan era. He also tells us if he plans to ever be in another band, and if we can expect any more anniversary box sets from The Smiths.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Hi Hello,” “The Tracers,” and “Walk Into The Ocean” below!