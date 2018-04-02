Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Juliana Hatfield has long spoke of her admiration for Olivia Newton-John but has taken her fandom to a new level on a record that finds her covering 14 songs from the Grease star’s catalog. Hatfield spoke with Kyle Meredith about transforming the songs into her own styles, donating some of the proceeds to Newton-John’s Cancer & Wellness Research Center, as well as the 25th anniversary of her debut LP, and the possibility of another record with Paul Westerberg.

