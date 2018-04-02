Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

After the split of Sonic Youth, one of rock’s most important bands, Kim Gordon went deeper into her projects in the art world, the improv sounds of Body/Head, and even surprised us with a solo cut, “Murdered Out,” in 2016. Gordon recently spoke with Kyle Meredith about when we could expect a full solo album and the upcoming anniversaries of A Thousand Leaves and Daydream Nation.

Listen to the interview above and then check out classics below, as well as the last time she and Kyle spoke.

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Mereidth With…