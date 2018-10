Kristin Hersh spoke with Kyle Meredith ahead of the release of Possible Dust Cloud to talk about the album’s psychedelic sounds, using her voice as a percussive instrument, and themes behind songs like “No Shade In the Shadow”. Then the two jump back to 1998 to discuss her sophomore solo LP, Strange Angels. We also get an update on the next Throwing Muses album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some tracks below!