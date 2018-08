K’s Choice gave us two releases recently, last year’s Live at the Ancienne Belgique, which celebrated the band’s 25th anniversary, and this year’s Love = Music, which is comprised of covers the band performed on a television series. Sarah Bettens spoke with Kyle Meredith about both LPs, as well as the 20th anniversary of Cocoon Crash, and their history with Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!