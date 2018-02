Kyle Craft opens for Dr. Dog April 6 at the Mercury Ballroom. And you can win a pair of tickets!

With this year’s new LP, Full Circle Nightmare, Kyle Craft has delivered his third album in as many years (counting last year’s covers record, Girl Crazy). Craft spoke with Kyle Meredith about how Nightmare does a lot of looking back, as well as his favorite Bob Dylan records.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “The Rager” below!