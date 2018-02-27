Laura Veirs has a new album. It’s called The Lookout and is not only a reflection of this moment in the world, but from someone “reckoning with the realities of midlife.” Laura Veirs also has a podcast. It’s called Midnight Lightning and focuses on the triumphs and struggles of being a mom and a working musician. Laura Veirs also has a new book. It’s an illustrated children’s book called Libba about one of her favorite folk singers, Elizabeth Cotton. Viers and Kyle Meredith talk about all of this, as well as having Jim James and Sufjan Stevens on The Lookout, and her fantastic new single “Everybody Needs You”.

Listen to the full interview above and then check out “Everybody Needs You” and “Watch Fire” below!